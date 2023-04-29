NEWBERRY — The Newberry County Memorial Hospital recently gave out a new DAISY Award to a nurse that has been with the hospital for 25 years, Lisa Williams, RN.

Williams, a member of the New Beginnings team at NCHM, was nominated by a mother who recently gave birth.

“She was phenomenal after the birth of our first child. She was so comforting after a few complications, and as a new mama, I was terrified. She reassured me during the whole process. She even sat and hugged me as I was having a breakdown from being overwhelmed. She patiently taught me ways to be successful at breastfeeding, which was frustrating at first. She also helped with pictures and helped my husband change diapers for the first time, since I could not get out of bed,” the nomination read. “Lisa was very accommodating to our family. Anytime I hit the call light, she was in the room within minutes. She made the transition as my role as a new mother go so smoothly. As a nurse myself, she is a great example of what we should strive to be for all of our patients. I could not imagine bringing our little guy into the world without her.”

The DAISY (Diseases Attacking the Immune System) Award is an international recognition program that honors and celebrates the skillful, compassionate care nurses provide every day. The DAISY Foundation was established by the family of J. Patrick Barnes after he died from complications of the auto-immune disease ITP in 1999. During his hospitalization, they deeply appreciated the care and compassion shown to Patrick and his entire family. When he died, they felt compelled to say “thank you” to nurses in a very public way.

Nominations may be made by patients, family members, physicians and staff. https://www.newberryhospital.org/patients-visitors/patient-information/daisy-award-nominations.

