How many of us have a true relationship with God? I remember a time in my life when I tried to be a Christian. I would do pretty good for a few weeks, but I was miserable trying to do what I thought Christians were supposed to do.

One day, God sent a preacher to our home. He visited with me and helped me understand a lot. Not only his thoughts, but what God’s Word said. He visited that day and I never saw him again. Don’t even remember his name.

After a while, my husband got saved and started to pray for our family. I began to experience something I had never gone through. The Spirit of God began to draw me to Him. On August 11, 1985, I accepted Jesus as my Saviour. I realized it was not the things I had to do, but I came to the understanding of what Jesus did for me and anyone that would accept Him as their Saviour. Then I began reading the Bible and got the understanding that salvation is a free gift of God. Jesus paid our sin debt when He died on the cross. My relationship with God is special. I am not miserable any more. I have joy and peace in Jesus. I don’t play church anymore. I have a true relationship with Jesus.

“For by grace are ye saved through faith; and that not of yourselves: it is the gift of God. Not of works, lest any man should boast.” Ephesians 2: 8-9.

How is your relationship with God?

Patsy Lambert is from Whitmire. Her columns appear weekly in The Newberry Observer.