LOS ANGELES, Calif. — Former Newberry High School graduate and football player Jamaree Caldwell has been a pleasant surprise so far in the early part of the Los Angeles Chargers training camp.

The Chargers drafted Caldwell in the third round of the 2025 NFL Draft. The defensive tackle was considered a bit undersized, but his hard work has made up for what he lacks in size. His hard work has paid off in college and is doing the same so far at the professional level.

The defensive tackle started his collegiate career at the junior college level with Independence Community College. He recorded seven tackles and 0.5 sacks after starting with Hutchinson Community College in just four games.

Caldwell really showed his ability when he transferred to the University of Houston. He was dominant in his two seasons he spent with the Cougars by recording 39 total tackles, 8.5 sacks and playing 717 total snaps. Those numbers earned him second team all-conference for the Big 12 in 2023.

He then took his talent and hard work to Oregon to help the Ducks in his lone season in 2024. He helped the Ducks win the Big Ten Conference championship last season and earned Big Ten honorable mention as a disrupter and run stopper. He started in all 14 games and recorded a career high of 29 tackles. Then, his performance at the Reese’s Senior Bowl put him the radars of a lot of NFL teams’ big boards.

“Every rep he’s lloking better and better each practice. Dominant block destructor but also has the ability to make plays in the backfield,” said Chargers Defensive Coordinator Jesse Minter.

Caldwell followed up the high praise with a good performance in the Hall of Fame game on Thursday, July 31 against the Detroit Lions. He recorded three solo tackles in their 34-7 preseason victory.

The 6-foot-1 defense tackle could be a key piece in the Chargers defensive line rotation by the time his first training camp ends if he continues to wow the Chargers’ defensive staff. The team will be back in action on Aug. 10 against the New Orleans Saints.

