NEWBERRY — The Newberry College women’s basketball program recently announced its first four signees for the 2023-2024 season.

“These are exactly the type of players we’re looking to continue building our program with,” said Head Coach Joanna Tincher. “All four of them are winners and will fit seamlessly into our style of play. More importantly, all four will be great representatives of the Wolves on and off the court.”

Nadia Burns:

The Wolves’ first signee of the 2023 class is Nadia Burns, of Legion Collegiate Academy in Rockhill.

“Nadia brings great versatility and athleticism to the forward spot for us,” said Tincher. “She is a phenomenal passer, big time energy giver and most importantly will clean up on the boards for us.”

Burns is not only an elite athlete, but a top tier student. She has a 4.95 GPA and has been the president of both the Jr. Beta Club and the National Honor Society. She is the first ever female player to enter the 1,000-point club at Legion, and has received both All-Region and MVP honors, while serving as the captain of her team.

Hannah Nimmo:

Hannah Nimmo is a combo guard from Newcastle, New South Wales, Australia. Nimmo was a 2021 graduate of the NSW State Performance Program, a member of the NSW Combined Catholic High Schools’ State Team and earned Basketball Athlete of the Year by the Hunter Academy of Sport and her alma mater, Saint Francis Xavier’s College. A dedicated student-athlete, she has been recognized for diligence in all academic areas during her high school career, and was rewarded with selection in the 2019 and 2021 NSW Country State Squad.

“Hannah really grew on me every time I watched her play last summer,” said Tincher. “She is someone who does all the little things that you need to win. She also brings a level of toughness that will be contagious. She competes every second she’s on the floor and is also very skilled offensively.”

“I chose Newberry because of the family atmosphere. A previous player and close family friend, Nicola Handreck, inspired me by speaking highly about the program and the community within Newberry. I’m super excited to this next step in my basketball journey,” Nimmo said.

Jess Tomkins:

Jess Tomkins of Melbourne, Australia is a power forward transfer from Miles Community College. MCC is an NJCAA Division 1 program in Montana where Tomkins averaged a double-double with 14.3 points and 10.6 rebounds a game. She was also named All-Conference 1st Team and Region XIII All-Region team.

“Jess might be one of the best players I’ve seen rebound out of their area in a long time,” said Tincher. “She cleans up the boards and gets most of her points from put backs, always in the right spot at the right time. She is a true team player, a really good passer and plays with a high motor.”

Boasting a 4.0 GPA, the business major feels that Newberry is a place for her to “gain a great education whilst developing and playing the sport I love.”

Jenna Yanity:

Jenna Yanity is a point guard from Lexington High School. Yanity has three times been selected for the SCHSL 5A Region 4 All-Region team.

“Jenna is a true PG that embodies all the qualities it takes to lead a team,” stated Tincher. “She sets the tone defensively, knows how to motivate and energize her team while being able to knock down timely shots when you need them.”

Newberry’s proximity to home was a huge reason why she signed with the Wolves and attended several games during the 2022-23 campaign.

“Payton [Cronen] because she’s been super nice to me and has reached out a lot just to check in and see how I’m doing. I can also tell just by watching her play that she’s a great teammate,” Yanity said regarding who she is looking forward to playing with.