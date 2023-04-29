Kids adapt to change rather quickly, so let’s start them early to identify ways to make small changes in their routine that will make big changes for the environment and will help you some money too.

For example, lowering your electric bill, teach them to turn off the lights when they leave the room. How about that overhead fan, turn it off. Do you remember your Mama shouting “Shut the front door – you’re not living in a barn.” This is conservation. By saving on your heat/AC we’re not wasting valuable resources.

Simple things like turning off the water while they brush their teeth or wash their face. Turn off a dripping tap. Take a shower instead of a bath and limit those showers to under four minutes.

Your children can also help you outside. By planting a few seeds, they can grow their own vegetables, fruit and flowers. This also saves you money by having fresh ingredients at home and these plants help our pollinators by providing habitat. This is an easy way for your kids to see the impact their actions can have on the world.

Point out simple choices like bringing your own bags to the grocery store or by throwing away trash at the park, playground and yard are reducing waste. Consider a compost bin, this is a great way to reduce waste in the landfill. Plus, food scraps, pieces of paper and grass clippings are great nutrients for your garden.

By walking or riding their bike to school (if you live close enough) it will help cut down on air pollution.

Even a simple step to give up plastic straws doesn’t seem like a big difference. However, plastic straws work their way into our waterways which damage habitat, fish and wildlife. The amount of oil used to make plastic straws is reduced therefore saving the landfill.

By teaching children these steps earlier in life, they become more responsible citizens that think about our communities and our environment. As they learn about conservation, they gain a better appreciation for wildlife and other natural resources.

Crista Lukoski is the district coordinator for the Newberry Soil and Water Conservation District, she can be reached at 803-597-3160 or newberrysoilandwater@gmail.com.