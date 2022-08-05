NEWBERRY — Keep Newberry County Beautiful is looking for help with its Summer Fair. This four-day Summer Fair, August 25-28, is being held at the fairgrounds on Adelaide Street in Newberry.

Volunteers are needed in all capacities from helping check in vendors, parking attendants, admission attendants and more.

Anyone interested in helping with the fair should fill out an application found on www.Keepnewberrybeautiful.com and submit it to Executive Director Crista Lukoski.

Volunteers will be invited to attend an orientation meeting on Wednesday, August. 17, hosted by the district to go over the schedule. Light refreshments will be provided.

Visit the website at www.Keepnewberrybeautiful.com or contact Lukoski at (803) 597-3160 or email keepnewberrybeautiful@gmail.com.