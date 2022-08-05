When we spend time with God, we are able to see things more clearly and feel His presence. It is so important to wait on the Lord and spend quiet time with Him.

David probably spent a lot of quiet time with God when he was keeping his father’s sheep. Then later, when King Saul gave him such a hard time because of jealousy. David’s time with God was needed as a means of survival.

“Wait on the Lord: be of good courage, and he shall strengthen thine heart: wait I say, on the Lord.” Psalm 27:14.

Job experienced the value of time with God after losing all he had. Job 1:21, “And said, Naked I came out of my mother’s womb, and naked shall I return thither: the Lord gave, and the Lord hath taken away, blessed be the name of the Lord.”

Job’s quiet time with God didn’t wear thin. He continued to talk with his God.

“But he knoweth the way that I take: when he hath tried me, I shall come forth as gold. My foot hath held his steps, his way have I kept, and not declined, Neither have I gone back from the commandment of his lips; I have esteemed the words of his mouth more than necessary food.” Job 23:10-12.

God’s word will comfort us and give reassurance!

So many people will compare themselves to Job when trouble comes, but remember Job stayed in tune with God. Through all the things he had to face, he still put his trust in God. He spent a lot of quiet time with the Lord.

Each one of us should always take time to have some quiet time with the Lord.

Patsy Lambert is from Whitmire. Her columns appear weekly in The Newberry Observer.