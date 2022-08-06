This summer, 4-H has been working with the Newberry YMCA to provide programs for youth. Each week, campers at the YMCA experience a different ‘theme.’ One week it might be beachy, another might be sports. Thus far, with several sessions to go, youth have participated in an Olympic style game, did an experiment with sunscreen, and talked about community.

When focusing on community, our 4-H activity had youth draw a map style picture of their neighborhood. Some youth lived in apartments, others had no neighbors, and still others lived near stores or restaurants. Once the drawings were completed, youth were asked to share something they liked about their neighborhood. While not an exhaustive list, answers included living near friends and having other kids to play with, having nice people for neighbors, neighbors with friendly pets, living close to family members, quiet space, a playground, not crowded, having a hill to ride a bike down, a wooded area, places to plant flowers, being in walking distance to stores and restaurants, being able to bike to church, and having nice houses in the neighborhood to look at. These youth really painted a great picture.

Once we were all smiling thinking about nice neighborhoods, the youth were asked to name something they didn’t like about their neighborhood. These were heartbreaking: neighbors who chained their pets to trees and didn’t play with them, neighbors who didn’t pick up their pet’s waste, playgrounds having been torn down or non-existent to begin with, mean people next door, people burning trash and smoking up the neighborhood, cars spinning tire while doing loud burnouts, weeds that never get trimmed, too much traffic, violence, trash/litter on the side of the roads, gun noise, too many police visits, stray animals, no other kids to play with, fires and people cutting trees down.

I’m not sure where I thought this activity would go, but I don’t think this was it. So, I followed all this negativity with a question: “Has anyone ever asked you, as a kid, what you like or don’t like about your neighborhood?” The only answer was no. And it was obvious they were thinking the same thing I was thinking.

Why doesn’t a child’s opinion matter?

These little ones notice the same things we, as adults, do. They want change, but sometimes they don’t have the ability to do anything about it. We need to focus on cleaning up; not just the litter but the attitudes too!

I don’t know many of these kids’ names and I don’t know what neighborhood the majority of them live in. I didn’t ask. That wasn’t important. But I did promise them one thing, that I would make sure their voice on this matter was heard. I’ve done my part. I asked the questions. How will we as a community, their community, respond? From now on, let’s all pick up a few extra pieces of trash, wave at the teens walking down the sidewalk, honk at the kids on the playground, let a little one pet your dog as you go on a walk, slow down when driving, plant a flower, recycle instead of burning or littering, speak to your neighbor instead of pulling in the garage and closing the door. And if you have the power to do anything about adding a few extra playgrounds to Newberry, let me know. Maybe 4-H can help as a service project.

