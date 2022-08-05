LITTLE MOUNTAIN — The following is the lineup for the Little Mountain Reunion Parade, the parade will begin at 10 a.m. near Shealy’s Citgo on US 76 and will go down the road until turning left on Mill Street, stopping at Reunion Park.

1. Little Mountain Troop 61

2. Sheriff Lee Foster

3. Newberry County Sheriff’s Department

4. Little Mountain Fire and Rescue

5. Collins Family

6. Karen Lindler Smith, Newberry Country Treasurer

7. Carter Lake State Farm

8. Jaye Farr

9. Mid-Carolina Legion Ball Teams

10. Mid-Carolina High School Rebel Regiment

11. Macedonia Lutheran Church

12. Southern Style Family Salon

13. Mayor Jana Jayroe & Little Mountain Town Council

14. Lake Murray Flower Shoppe

15. Justin Farr

16. Craig Farr

17. Nichole Moore

18. Mid-Carolina Cheer

19. Screaming Eagles

20. Karl Sease for District 3 County Council

21. Miss Mid-Carolina High School Addie Bowers

22. Little Mountain Elementary School

23. Good Ol’ Boys Antique Tractors

24. Donna W. Lominack, Newberry County Auditor

25. Mid-Carolina Football Team

26. Newberry Shrine Club

27. Laura Kneece, Newberry County Coroner

28. Wilson Marine

29. Nick Shealy, Newberry County Council

30. Holy Trinity Lutheran

31. Soldiers Through History

32. WKDK

33. Newberry County Tractor Club

34. Pleasurecraft Engine Group

35. Mid-Carolina JV and Varsity Girls Soccer

36. Philippe Hochadel

37. Miss Sherry’s Taste of Home

38. Little Mountain Masonic Lodge

39. Little Mountain Home

40. Miss Teen All-Star United States 2023

41. Walmart