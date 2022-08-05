LITTLE MOUNTAIN — The following is the lineup for the Little Mountain Reunion Parade, the parade will begin at 10 a.m. near Shealy’s Citgo on US 76 and will go down the road until turning left on Mill Street, stopping at Reunion Park.
1. Little Mountain Troop 61
2. Sheriff Lee Foster
3. Newberry County Sheriff’s Department
4. Little Mountain Fire and Rescue
5. Collins Family
6. Karen Lindler Smith, Newberry Country Treasurer
7. Carter Lake State Farm
8. Jaye Farr
9. Mid-Carolina Legion Ball Teams
10. Mid-Carolina High School Rebel Regiment
11. Macedonia Lutheran Church
12. Southern Style Family Salon
13. Mayor Jana Jayroe & Little Mountain Town Council
14. Lake Murray Flower Shoppe
15. Justin Farr
16. Craig Farr
17. Nichole Moore
18. Mid-Carolina Cheer
19. Screaming Eagles
20. Karl Sease for District 3 County Council
21. Miss Mid-Carolina High School Addie Bowers
22. Little Mountain Elementary School
23. Good Ol’ Boys Antique Tractors
24. Donna W. Lominack, Newberry County Auditor
25. Mid-Carolina Football Team
26. Newberry Shrine Club
27. Laura Kneece, Newberry County Coroner
28. Wilson Marine
29. Nick Shealy, Newberry County Council
30. Holy Trinity Lutheran
31. Soldiers Through History
32. WKDK
33. Newberry County Tractor Club
34. Pleasurecraft Engine Group
35. Mid-Carolina JV and Varsity Girls Soccer
36. Philippe Hochadel
37. Miss Sherry’s Taste of Home
38. Little Mountain Masonic Lodge
39. Little Mountain Home
40. Miss Teen All-Star United States 2023
41. Walmart