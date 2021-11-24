NEWBERRY — Friendly Fire and Bush River Fire responded to a structure fire on Friday, Nov. 19, around 5:45 p.m. on White Oak Fork Road in Newberry.

Officials said crews arrived on scene to a single story residential structure with smoke showing. The fire was brought under control quickly, containing it to one room. Whitmire Fire, NCEMS and NCSO also assisted, they said.

This fire was determined to be an electrical issue, according to Chief Daniel Werts, of Friendly Fire. Two dogs were rescued from the fire, he said.

“As the holidays approach, we remind all residents to be extra cautious fire-wise. Remember your cooking fires, Christmas tree and Christmas light fires, along with heating appliance fires tend to trend up this time of year,” Werts said.

