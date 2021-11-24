MARS HILL, N.C. – The Newberry women’s basketball team started SAC play with a trip to Mars Hill on Nov. 17, earning a decisive victory by a score of 82-46.

The Wolves turned in an excellent defensive performance, holding the Lions to 24.2% from the field. Offensively, the Wolves presented a much more balanced attack as four players scored in double figures, with the team finding success both in the paint and beyond the arc.

The teams struggled to find a rhythm early on as the shots would not fall, but the Wolves soon took the lead with a three-pointer from Giulia Bongiorno a minute and a half into the game, and they never looked back.

After the Lions chipped away at the lead at the end of the quarter, the Wolves responded with an 8-0 run early in the second, establishing a tone they would maintain throughout the night. The defense was excellent in the first half, holding Mars Hill to 20.7% from the field en route to a 41-16 advantage at the break.

The Lions would not go down quietly, and they were able to make some halftime adjustments to generate more offense. Going on a 10-0 run starting late in the second quarter, they cut the deficit to 19. But the Wolves responded by clamping down on defense, holding Mars Hill to six points over the remainder of the period to extend the lead to 31.

Four Wolves scored in double figures, led by Giulia Bongiorno’s 14 points, along with Holly Davies, Tyla Stolberg and Mylaysia Gates. Stolberg was a perfect 4-4 from the field in scoring her 11 points, while Gates recorded a double-double with 10 points and 10 rebounds in just 19 minutes of play. Defensively, April Rummery-Lamb led all players with four blocks in 12 minutes of play, followed by Stolberg with two blocks. Virgo and Gates both recorded two steals. The Wolves outrebounded their opponent for the third consecutive game, holding a 58-36 advantage on the boards.