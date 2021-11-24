UNION — Under first-year head basketball coach Adonis Hill, the Newberry High boys basketball team opened their pre-season Monday evening at Union High, falling 76-63 to Brashier Middle College.

Darius Elkins led the Newberry scoring with 19 points.

TyTy Davis and Avonteon Gallman also ended the evening in double digits with 17 and 10 points respectively.

Meanwhile, Chrishaud Cromer finished with eight points and AJ Jeter contributed five points.

The Newberry scoring ended with two points apiece from Tayten McAllister and Liam Davenport.