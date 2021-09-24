Phase two of the athletic stadium renovations will start soon and will include locker rooms, classrooms and coaches’ offices.

NEWBERRY COLLEGE — Newberry College recently announced that the Board of Trustees has approved construction to begin on the new nursing facility and phase two of the athletic stadium renovations.

“Back in 2014, we kicked off a capital campaign that campaign was for a couple of major buildings to be built. The Board of Trustees approved on Saturday that we can begin building the Nursing and Health Science Center at the corner of College and Evans Street. That will be the first academic building built on this campus in 33 years,” said President Maurice Scherrens.

Construction of the Nursing and Health Science Center is targeted to be completed in January 2023.

“We had a board meeting that is unlike any board meeting that I’ve ever been to,” said Vice President for Academic Affairs, Sid Parrish. “I’m so proud of our nursing program, I’m so proud of the programs that support it, not just the sciences, but the liberal arts and the foundational courses that teach the students how to read, write and think so they can apply that to taking care of others. I’m really proud of our faculty who have stuck with us since 2014 as we have been raising this money and (I’m) super, super excited to see what this building looks like in 15 to 18 months.”

With the COVID-19 pandemic, the need for nursing has never been more great.

“South Carolina is ranked #4 in the most needed states that need nurses. We know that this is going to be a signature building on campus,” said Susan Ludwig, chair, Department of Nursing. “We’re looking forward for a great future.”

The second construction approved by the board of trustees was moving the college to phase two of the athletic field construction; the east side of the stadium. This phase will build classrooms, locker rooms and coaches’ offices on what is considered the visitors side of the stadium.

“This is a great day for Newberry, this is a great day for people who love Newberry and all of our alumni. We’ve been trying to build this stadium for 19 years,” said Athletic Director Ralph Patterson. “We could have done phase two as the home side with the press box we chose phase two to be the locker room building with classrooms and offices because that would benefit our student athletes the most.”

