Men’s soccer bows to Queens

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Newberry men’s soccer team opened SAC play with a match at Queens University of Charlotte, falling 3-1 to their conference foe.

The match started off slowly, with neither side registering a shot in the first 12 minutes of play. The action suddenly ramped up in the 20th minute as Newberry took the lead on a shot by junior Nestor Nunez, his first goal of the season. Following this strike, the home team went on the attack, registering the next four shots of the game, but they were unable to convert. While the Wolves generated a pair of opportunities late in the half, the score remained 1-0 as the teams went into the break.

Coming into the second half with the lead, the Wolves got off to a good start, but their advantage did not last. In the 67th minute, the Royals were awarded a penalty kick off a handball and Felipe Mendonca capitalized to even the score. Little more than a minute after the ensuing kickoff, Queens was able to take the lead when an errant header from the Newberry defense resulted in an own goal. Facing their first deficit of the match, the Wolves upped the pressure in their attempts to equalize, but once again, fortune was not in their favor. On a Royals counterattack, David Alvarez sent a stellar cross into the box and found Joe Lilley on a header. Newberry keeper Pablo Cubas got a hand on the ball but was unable to deflect it far enough to keep it out of the goal.

Allowing three goals in the span of six minutes was a tough blow for the Wolves, but they continued to battle despite the sudden turn of events. As Queens shifted tactics to be more defense-oriented, the visitors kept up the pace of play even as the exertion of the day took its toll. The Wolves strikers made repeated runs and pushed the ball into the box, but the Royals were effective in clearing the ball to stymie these attempts. With two minutes remaining, a late push almost got the Wolves another score, but a goal-line clearance from the Queens defense ended the threat.

The season continues for the Wolves with a home match against Lincoln Memorial University, set for 3:30 on September 25.