Love drives out fear

Since we do not know what tomorrow holds, we lean toward a degree of uncertainty, which undermines our confidence in God.

“There is no fear in love; but perfect love casteth out fear: because fear hath torment. He that feareth is not made perfect in love.” 1 John 4:18.

Of course, certain fears are appropriate. We should be afraid to stick our hands in a hot fire or handle a wasp nest. That’s only common sense.

Knowing that God is in control of all things should lessen much of our fear.

We know that God is with us, so we can obey the many scriptures that tell us, Fear Not. God cares for us with perfect love. That means He is taking care of all our needs, including our future ones.

“For God hath not given us the spirit of fear; but of power, and of love, and of a sound mind.” 2 Timothy 1:7.

What do we need to be afraid of if God himself is caring for us? He will provide His love for every situation. We should embrace the love that God has for us. We are under His care. He will never leave or forsake us.

That truth should take away our fears. We may not really understand how perfect God’s love is, but we know it’s better than we could imagine.

When fear arises, may it make us more dependent on God. Knowing He loves us with a perfect love.

