CAP with Newberry Family Literacy & Pi Beta Omega Sorority

Jennifer Holliday (NCCC guidance and career counselor) was one of the speakers. Courtesy photo Kiyjuan Crooks (NHS student) and Constance McMorris (Bright Beginnings teacher: Newberry Family Literacy Program). Courtesy photo

NEWBERRY — The Newberry Family Literacy Program partnered with the Pi Beta Omega Chapter of the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc. to host a six-week series of “College Admission Process” (#CAP) sessions, as a community outreach for local high school students during the months of March, April, and May.

Each week the students were presented with a new topic regarding the transition from high school to college by an engaging and motivating speaker.

Sessions and speakers included:

• “19th Annual ASBC Foundation Virtual HBCU Festival”- Glendora Williams: organizer.

• “College Applications, Scholarship and Middle College”- Jennifer Holliday: guidance/career counselor, Newberry County Career Center.

• “SC HBCU Colleges – Virtual Tour”- Glendora Williams: organizer.

• “Financial Aid Progress/Enrollment Process”- Beth Jaeger: director, Piedmont Technical College, Newberry Campus, and Ashley Boone: academic services, Piedmont Technical College, Newberry Campus.

• “SAT/ACT Workshop”- Dr. Benjamin Washington: Newberry High School assistant principal.

• “College Life – (Virtual)”- Lydia Kinard: organizer and presenter: Clemson University Student (NHS graduate). Co-presenters: Trabia McFall (NHS graduate), Na-Dya Gamble, Kenetra Johnson, Summer Shaw, and all members of the Lambda Theta Chapter of the AKA Sorority Members at Clemson University.

• “Completion of Scholarship Essays”- Constance McMorris: Bright Beginnings instructor, Newberry Family Literacy Program.

• “Financial Stability”- Dr. Timothy Hunter: chief student services officer – Newberry County School District.

• “Time Management and Self-Discipline”- Katrina Singletary: director of secondary education – Newberry County School District.

• “Know Your Why”- Greely Saddler: Newberry College student success coach.

Patricia Caldwell, Newberry Museum board member, arranged for a guided tour for students with Sheridan Murray, Newberry Museum director. Murray’s guided tour was of the “Harlem Renaissance and Finding their Voice through the Arts,” exhibit. After the guided tour of the exhibits, students were allowed to do a self-guided tour of the of the museum.

This exhibit celebrated the significant historic ties that African Americans in Newberry have to this movement as artists, members of the Great Migration, and soldiers of World War I. The exhibits also included works of current African Americans with ties to Newberry County who found their own voices through creative practices.

Every session, students were presented with items to assist them in their academic journey and better prepare them for the transition from high school to college. Speakers for the “College Admission Process” #CAP sessions were local community leaders who are successful and inspiring members in their field.

Audrey Eigner, case manager for the Newberry County School District Department of Student Services, was on hand to introduce speakers and assist students as needed during each session. Along with Jennifer Holliday, they also played vital roles in the recruitment and retention of students for these sessions.

Sessions were held at the Kendall Road Complex in Newberry and an option for virtual sessions was provided for students who wished to attend virtually.

“College Admission Process” #CAP sessions were designed to improve the trajectory of the lives of talented young people by increasing their potential for success and laying the foundation for positive, productive, and fulfilling lives. By offering students information through exciting and beneficial sessions, given by successful and inspiring speakers, the Newberry Family Literacy Program and the Pi Beta Omega Chapter hope to better prepare students for college and for their future,” said Emily R. Crump-Saddler, Newberry Family Literacy Program coordinator.

The “College Admission Process” #CAP participants were: Genesis Blackmon, Te’Layah Burton, Kiyjuan Crooks, Kalob Hunter-Crump, Faith Grey, Cameron Grier, Jasmine Kinard, Daviante Mathis, Azariah Stephens, Alexandria Suber-Brown, Giselle Villegas and Tara Young