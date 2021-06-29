Rotello resigns as women’s lacrosse coach

NEWBERRY — Newberry Athletic Director Ralph Patterson announced that Hanah Rotello has resigned as interim women’s lacrosse head coach. In a shortened season this spring due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Rotello led the Wolves to a 5-7 record and a 4-5 record in South Atlantic Conference play and secured a trip in the South Atlantic Conference Tournament.

The Wolves were slated to face Wingate in the quarterfinals, but due to COVID-19 protocols, Newberry had to withdraw from the tournament, ending their 2021 season.

“We appreciate the passion and competitiveness of Coach Rotello. Her efforts helped the team achieve four conference wins and a sixth place finish in the SAC. Hanah and Assistant Coach Ryland Luciano have also recruited well. We wish Hanah the best and thank her for her hard work,” Patterson said.

“I am so thankful for my time at Newberry. I have grown a lot as a coach, and I hope that the program continues to improve. I am excited to see what comes next in my coaching journey, and I wish all of our young ladies the best,’” said Rotello.

A national search will begin immediately and will be led by Patterson and Senior Woman Administrator Casey Petrusic.