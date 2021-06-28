Pressley to be next Newberry County superintendent

NEWBERRY COUNTY — During tonight’s Newberry County School Board meeting, Superintendent Jim Suber introduced Alvin Pressley as the new superintendent of Newberry County. This will take effect July 1, 2021.

As previously reported, Alvin D. Pressley currently serves as the director of secondary education for Lexington/Richland School District 5. Prior to this he served as an executive director of high schools, principal, assistant principal, dean of academics/assistant principal and a science teacher. He earned his Educational Specialist, Master of Education and Bachelor of Science degrees from the University of South Carolina.

This is a developing story, and we will have more information has it develops.