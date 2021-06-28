Council adopts FY 2021-22 budget

NEWBERRY – Newberry City Council passed second reading and adopted the budget for fiscal year 2021-22 Tuesday, June 15. The budget was balanced with no increases in city taxes.

At their regular meeting on Tuesday, June 8, a public hearing was held for those wishing to speak in favor or opposition to the budget. With no comments submitted for the virtual meeting, the public hearing was adjourned.

Councilperson Jackie Holmes made a motion that was seconded by Councilperson Lemont Glasgow to accept second and final reading of the upcoming fiscal year’s budget.

Mayor Foster Senn said city staff had put together a good budget and appreciated staff putting it together.

Elyssa P. Haven is the public relations coordinator for the City of Newberry.