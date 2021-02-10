Newberry native, NFL player Willie Scott passes away

Willie Scott graduated from the University of South Carolina (UofSC) in 1981. Scott led UofSC in receiving as a senior in 1980 with 34 receptions for 469 yards. From Gamecock Athletics

NEWBERRY COUNTY — Newberry native and former NFL player Willie Scott Jr. passed away on Feb. 8, he was 61.

In March of 2020 we reported that Scott was inducted into the South Carolina Football Hall of Fame (SCFHOF).

Born and raised in Newberry as the son of educators at Newberry High School, Willie Scott graduated from the University of South Carolina (UofSC) in 1981. Scott led UofSC in receiving as a senior in 1980 with 34 receptions for 469 yards. He finished his career in the top 10 on the university’s career reception list, and his 109 yards in the 1980 Gator Bowl was a school record for 30 years (Alshon Jeffery). His athleticism, blocking ability, and size as a 6’5” 245 lb. tight end made him a first-round pick (third player in UofSC history) and 14th overall in the 1981 NFL Draft to the Kansas City Chiefs. He would be the second first round draft pick with Gamecock ties that year, as George Rogers, the Heisman Trophy winner went number one overall to the New Orleans Saints. Scott stayed with the Chiefs through 1985 and then signed with the New England Patriots in 1986 and stayed there until 1988.

Since retiring from playing football, Scott has spent time coaching at the NFL, college, and high school level. Those coaching stops include the New England Patriots, East Carolina, South Carolina State, Savannah State and Newberry College. He has also coached at Brookland-Cayce, Calhoun County, Pelion and Saluda High Schools.

Willie Scott is a 2006 member of the University of South Carolina Athletic Hall of Fame and the SEC (Southeastern Conference) Hall of Fame. In 2004, he was selected to the South Carolina Athletic Hall of Fame. He was recognized as part of the University of South Carolina modern era all-time football team.

Since 1999, the Newberry County Touchdown Club has presented the Willie Scott Jr. Award, for a Newberry County native who has excelled in college on and off the field, in honor of Scott.

“Willie was a great athlete, but even better person,” said Mike Ware, Scott’s high school football coach. “Probably one of the greatest to ever come through Newberry High.”

“Mr. Scott was a guy that you looked up to in the arena of sports and academics, most people knew his mom and dad (both worked at Newberry High) and they always talked about ‘Scottie’ they would always tell you what he did, they were so proud of him. Felt like he was part of your family because of his parents,” said Prosperity Police Chief Wesley Palmore. “He also ran track and I looked up to him for his accomplishments in track and football. When you would see him, he was always a happy person and took the time to talk to you, ask about your family — he was just overall a good person.”

Reach Andrew Wigger @ 803-768-3122 or on Twitter @TheNBOnews.