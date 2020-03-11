Willie Scott to be inducted into SCFHOF Class of 2020

GREENVILLE — The South Carolina Football Hall of Fame (SCFHOF) has announced the Class of 2020 and information on the annual enshrinement ceremony.

The 2020 Enshrinement Ceremony is set for April 2, with a 6:30 p.m. start at the Hilton Greenville. Willie Jeffries, S.C. State legendary head coach and SCFHOF Class of 2013 inductee, will serve as the master of ceremonies. The 2019 Blanchard-Rogers Trophy presented by Hale’s Jewelers recipient Trevor Lawrence, the inaugural Bridge Builder Excellence Award, and the 2020 Humanitarian of the Year will also be honored at the ceremony.

The Class of 2020 inductees include Coach Art Baker (Sumter/Presbyterian College), Robert Porcher (Wando/South Carolina State), Willie Scott (Newberry/University of South Carolina), Coach Steve Spurrier (University of Florida/head coach at University of South Carolina) and Charlie Waters (N. Augusta High School/Clemson University).

Willie Scott

Born and raised in Newberry as the son of educators at Newberry High School, Willie Scott graduated from the University of South Carolina (UofSC) in 1981. Scott led UofSC in receiving as a senior in 1980 with 34 receptions for 469 yards. He finished his career in the top 10 on the school’s career reception list, and his 109 yards in the 1980 Gator Bowl was a school record for 30 years (Alshon Jeffery). His athleticism, blocking ability, and size as a 6’5” 245 lb. tight end made him a first-round pick (third player in UofSC history) and 14th overall in the 1981 NFL Draft to the Kansas City Chiefs. He would be the second first round draft pick with Gamecock ties that year, as George Rogers, the Heisman Trophy winner went number one overall to the New Orleans Saints. Scott stayed with the Chiefs through 1985 and then signed with the New England Patriots in 1986 and stayed there until 1988.

Since retiring from playing, Scott has spent time coaching at the NFL, college, and high school level. Those coaching stops include the New England Patriots, East Carolina, South Carolina State, Savannah State and Newberry College. He has also coached at Brookland-Cayce, Calhoun County, Pelion and Saluda High Schools.

Willie Scott is a 2006 member of the University of South Carolina Athletic Hall of Fame and the SEC (Southeastern Conference) Hall of Fame. In 2004 he was selected to the South Carolina Athletic Hall of Fame. He was recognized as part of the University of South Carolina modern era all-time football team.