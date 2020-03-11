Welcome to New Members:
Earwood’s Karate Dojo LLC
Alan and Nikki Davis
Merle and Barbara Harnish
S.C. Drone Photography and Videography
Thank you to Renewing Members:
Piedmont Technical College
Walt McLeod
Piedmont Municipal Power Agency
Metal Masters, Inc.
Scott and Cathy Cain
Master Construction Co., Inc.
Morris Electrical
Chapin We Care Center
Hamm Hardware Company, Inc.
Heanue Well Drilling, Inc.
Newberry County Farm Bureau
The Corner Scoop
Heritage Mini Storage LLC
Pioneer Frozen Foods
Bike Baby
Sandy and Joanne Fretwell
February Happenings:
The Newberry County Young Professionals held their Annual Legacy Gala and 4 Under 40 Awards. Congratulations to the four winners: Matt DeWitt, Glenn Hamm, Wayne Pratt and Oswaldo Tapia. Also congratulations to Christina Pomeroy and Andrew Wigger, who were named Mentor of the Year and Member of the Year, respectively.
We held our Annual Legislative Breakfast and heard updates from Senator Ronnie Cromer, Representative Rick Martin, and Newberry County Administrator Wayne Adams.
We held our first Business After Hours of 2020 at First Community Bank. These near-monthly events are prime networking events where you get to catch up with current contacts and meet new ones. It was also one of our New Member Receptions where we introduced a few new businesses.
The Jr. Leadership class toured Oakland Mill Apartments and learned about the history and restoration of this historic property. Clemson Extension Agent Alana West gave a presentation on “Manners,” and Newberry College Professor Mandy Bulter led the group in activities aimed at strengthening soft skills.
The Leadership Newberry County class held “Education Day” and toured the Newberry County Career Center, Newberry College Speers Street Center for Teacher Education, and Piedmont Technical College. In addition, they heard from representatives of the Call Me Mister Program, S.C. Vocational Rehabilitation, Adult and Special Education.
We hosted a Ribbon Cutting at LIFEBRIDGE for their expanded baby boutique.
We hosted a Ribbon Cutting and Grand Re-Opening of Carolina West Clinic of Chiropractic.
March Happenings:
Mar. 10 – Join us for Business After Hours from 5:30 until 7:00 p.m., Carolina West Clinic of Chiropractic will sponsor and host at their 1112 Calhoun Street location in Newberry.
Mar. 19 – Luck O’ the Dice BUNCO Evening at 5:30 p.m., $40 per person includes wine, hors d’oeuvres, dessert, souvenir wince glass, and two (2) door prize tickets. Table sponsorships are also available.