PROSPERITY — Jacob Shealy, a 17-year-old Mid-Carolina High School senior, discussed how Newberry County Young Life has impacted his life, giving him a sense of belonging.

“I grew up going to church every Sunday, whether it was my mom’s Catholic church or my dad’s Lutheran church, and I heard all the sermons and the homilies, but I never really understood them,” Shealy said during the Newberry County Young Life Banquet at Wightman United Methodist Church. “It was like watching a Netflix show for the first time, where you knew the characters and what their names were, you just didn’t know what they did and how they affected each other.”

Shealy said he grew up with two older sisters, saying “they really pushed me in life to grow up and act more mature.” He said his mom has always been his emotional crutch, being there for him every single step of the way and his dad was like a brother to him, being able to talk to him about everything.

“But, I always felt like a fifth wheel in my life, my mom had my dad and my sisters had each other — I was the outsider. It wasn’t anything they did, just how I thought about it,” he said.

Shealy added that the feeling of being an outsider followed him throughout his life. He said one example of this was baseball.

“I joined baseball around the age of 10, and I thought that joining it would make me part of a team and make me feel like a family. I remember my first at bat, I went into the dugout, I got my helmet and I saw they had spit in it. I felt so broken down and embarrassed, as I quietly put it on my head — I knew I’d never be part of a team.”

Shealy said it wasn’t only in baseball where he felt this feeling, he also felt it at school.

“I never really found a group of friends, I thought that using comedy would validate my place in a clique,” Shealy said. “But that didn’t work, I found myself being annoying and I didn’t feel like myself. There was one place that I felt like I had a family and that was Boy Scouts. I joined earlier and I was a younger guy going into a group of older guys. I really thought they’d kick me out to the curb, make me feel like an outsider. They welcomed me with open arms, I felt great.”

Shealy was able to learn a lot about himself while in Boy Scouts — he said he learned that he loved to go outside and loved camping, he was happy. However, he said the happiness did not last long.

“On a sunny Saturday of May 17, 2014, my dad passed away in a tractor accident. I remember that day like the back of my hand, I remember hearing the sirens go by my house, I remember holding my sister knowing somebody that we loved had passed away. I remember the visitation most of all, I remember shaking the hands of my friends and the ones who loved my dad,” Shealy said. “I knew in that moment that I would always be the outsider. I went into a deep pit of sadness and I turned to things ungodly to make myself happy. I knew that they were wrong, but I did them anyway.”

Shealy added that wounds tore with his family, his temper was uncontrollable at times and his relationship with his mom was broken.

“Thankfully there was hope, my friend that I met in Boy Scouts invited me to a game of ultimate frisbee one day — with a bunch of Young Life guys. I thought that going there I’d be nervous and scared — I remember it was shirts versus skins, and I was very self-conscious about my body back then, I was thinking they would judge me, but no judgment came. I felt like I was a part of a family and I felt welcomed,” he said.

Shealy started going to (Young Life) club shortly after, he said it was uncomfortable at first, but during his first club they all sat down at the end.

“This guy named Eddie (Long) got up and talked about Jesus in a way I never heard, I thought it was like he was speaking directly to me. I felt understood, felt like I was a part of a family,” Shealy said. “Mid-Carolina Club started that semester too, I started going there every Monday night, a devotional at Waffle House with the guys every Tuesday morning and campaigners every Tuesday night.”

Shealy said he felt like part of a family, and he started to mend the wounds with his family.

“I felt closer to God than ever, I felt great and I still do,” he said.

That summer Shealy was unable to go to camp, nor was he able to go to camp that winter. However, the following summer he was able to attend the Young Life summer camp. He said stepping off the bus he felt scared and nervous, he was in a new environment with a group of people that he never met. However, he said later on that same day he knew it would be the best week of his life — and he said it was.

“Every day we would have club and we would sit down and learn about Jesus, every single time I thought he was speaking directly to me — I understood it completely,” Shealy said.

One verse from the Bible that spoke to Shealy was Romans 5:8: “While we are yet sinners, Jesus died for us.”

“I remembered that time in my life I was so sad, I turned to ungodly things to make myself happy. It spoke directly to me, the speaker talked about giving our life to Christ all week,” Shealy said.

Between that verse, and hearing the song “Reckless Love” where it says, “when I was your foe, still your love fought for me,” Shealy felt like there was no argument in his mind.

“As we went to pray on Thursday night, alone in the camp, I gave myself to Christ — I gave Him all of my problems and since then I’ve changed so much,” Shealy said. “I feel more mature, feel my eyes have been opened to the world around me and I feel more loving.”

Shealy discussed going on a road trip with his friend Sam and Cole Harper (area director). While on this road trip, Shealy said they stayed with six hosts, three of which stuck with him.

“There was Aaron from Utah, a young edgy guy, who was just figuring out how to be a leader in Young Life. There was Christina and Ryan in Arizona, a really young couple learning how to be married and to live together. Then there was Billy and Binny Pierce from Kansas City, and they were an elderly couple, and the most Christian and loving family I met,” Shealy said.

Shealy plans on attending to the University of South Carolina to study business. He said he is going to join College Life there, so he can lead others to the God and Jesus that he has met and loved.

“I also want to be the shining light in other guys lives who feel like they are outsiders,” he said.

Jacob Shealy, a 17-year-old Mid-Carolina High School senior, spoke during the Newberry County Young Life Banquet about Young Life changing his life. https://www.newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/web1_DSC_0198.jpg Jacob Shealy, a 17-year-old Mid-Carolina High School senior, spoke during the Newberry County Young Life Banquet about Young Life changing his life. Andrew Wigger | The Newberry Observer

By Andrew Wigger awigger@championcarolinas.com