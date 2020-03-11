NEWBERRY — City of Newberry staff are closely monitoring the spread of Coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, with local, state and federal health partners and are taking precautions in preparation for a potential impact to the community.

At this time, the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (SCDHEC) does not recommend closing large community events. SCDHEC states that events may still need to be modified, canceled, or postponed as COVID-19 outbreaks escalate.

At this time and in accordance with recommendations from DHEC, the City of Newberry’s annual Irish Fling event will continue as scheduled on Friday, March 13 with the following modifications:

• RecMobile games and Newberry Arts Center craft activities have been removed from the schedule of events at the Kids Corner.

• The Leprechaun Scavenger Hunt will continue as planned from 4-8 p.m. Scavenger hunt maps and supplies will be available at an unmanned table in Astwood Park (1315 Main Street). A box to collect completed scavenger hunts will be available.

• The volunteer-staffed ID station at Community Hall will be closed. Event patrons that wish to travel within the event area with alcohol from participating locations will need to receive an over-21 wristband from any participating location. A complete list is available at www.newberryirishfling.com.

• The 4 p.m. until midnight barhop will continue as planned.

• The performance from No Holds Barred Band at Community Hall from 5-8 p.m. will continue as planned.

• Two hand washing stations will be available to the public alongside the event’s portable restrooms, located at Community Hall (1209 Caldwell Street) and Astwood Park.

According to SCDHEC, the best way to prevent illness is to avoid being exposed to this virus. However, as a reminder, SCDHEC recommends the following basic, actions to help you stay healthy:

• Washing your hands.

• Covering your cough and sneeze.

• Appropriately disposing of tissues and other items that you’ve used to cover your sneeze or cough.

• Avoid touching your face.

• Avoid close contact – use social distancing, avoid handshakes and close, physical contact.

Most importantly, to avoid infecting others, stay home when you are sick, except to get medical care. If you experience symptoms of COVID-19 MUSC Health encourages you to do a free virtual visit at https://campaigns.muschealth.org/virtual-care/index.html. Enter promo code COVID19.

The City of Newberry’s number one priority is always the health and safety of its citizens, employees, volunteers and guests. Should there be any recommendations from local, state or federal health officials, the city will communicate any scheduling changes to events and office closings.

