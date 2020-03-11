NEWBERRY — The Newberry womens tennis team fell to Carson-Newman Saturday afternoon by a score of 5-2. With the loss, the Wolves fall to 14-3 (1-1 SAC) on the season.

Lucy Spice and Amy Griffiths won their doubles match at No.2, but the other pairs were unable to win and Carson-Newman won the doubles point to take the early 1-0 lead in the match.

Griffiths and Elisa Aguirre won their singles matches at No. 4 and No. 2, respectively, but all other players fell in straight sets. Spice was the exception, she battled back from a 6-4 opening set loss to win the second set 6-4. However, she was unable to keep the positive momentum going and fell in the third set by a score of 6-3.

