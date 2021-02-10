Newberry County man charged with burglary

NEWBERRY COUNTY — A Newberry County man has been arrested after unlawfully entering the property and going into outbuildings in the Stoney Hill community.

James Christopher Mann, 36, has been arrested and charged with burglary (third degree) and possession of burglary tools.

Sheriff Lee Foster said yesterday afternoon deputies responded to area of St. Luke’s Church Road and Big Creek Road for the report of a suspicious person on the property and in an outbuilding.

Once Mann saw the homeowner, he fled the area.

Deputies responded to the area and used the Sheriff’s Office Bloodhound Tracking Team to search for Mann, but lost the scent.

As deputies were still in the area patrolling, Mann appeared back on the same property and was taken into custody without incident.

Foster thanks the homeowner for calling law enforcement immediately and the community support.