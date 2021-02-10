NEWBERRY — The Newberry Wolves maintained their perfect record on the 2020-21 season last Tuesday, taking down the Queens Royals 50-4 inside Eleazer Arena.

Newberry won nine of the 10 matches on the night, including three wins via forfeit.

The dual started at 125 pounds, Zach Shupp picked up a first period fall, needing just 2:02 to pin his opponent, giving the Wolves a 6-0 lead. The Royals would forfeit the next three matches, giving Newberry a 24-0 lead heading into the 157-pound match, were Devan Moore recorded a win via tech fall, racking up four takedowns en route to a 20-5 tech fall win, with the match lasting 5:14.

Will Evans needed just 40 seconds to pick up his third win via fall of the season. It is the third-quickest fall of the season for the Wolves. Caleb Spears picked up a pair of first period takedowns, then was able to hold off his opponent to win a 7-4 decision at 174 pounds, making the Newberry lead 38-0.

The Royals won at 184 pounds, but the Wolves swept the final two matches, with Brandon Dickman picking up a fall in 4:41 at 197 pounds and Bowdy Boyce winning via fall in 1:44 at 285 pounds to close out the dual.