NEWBERRY — Annually, downtown Newberry boasts an impressive array of lights, garland, sculpture, and bows for the Christmas season, with the Community Christmas tree the centerpiece. The decorations for the 2020 holiday season are no exception.

As visitors make their way towards downtown along Main Street, they will be greeted with banners offering, “Season’s Greetings from Newberry,” and new banners caroling, “Newberry wishes you a Merry Christmas!” Further into downtown beautiful lighted garland adorn the light poles, topped with new bows featuring the colors of the season. The giant ornament stacked sculpture has returned to Astwood Park, just off Main Street, surrounded by dancing figure skaters and snowflakes.

One block further and visitors can bask in the thousands of colorful lights emitted from the crowning glory that is the Community Christmas Tree.

Sitting on the square of the Old Courthouse (Community Hall), the tree stands at over 20 feet tall, is adorned with garland, lights and star, and surrounded by hand painted Christmas present boxes. The tree is flanked by beautiful lighted garland swags along Community Hall’s columns and balcony, dotted with new festive bows.

Rounding the corner decorations continue into Memorial Park, where visitors will find the popular faux snow machines masquerading as lampposts, lighted wreaths and trees adorned with new bows, and the newest addition of all, the Letters to Santa Mailbox. Children are encouraged to write a letter to Santa this season, place it in this special mailbox. Santa will read the letters and reply to three special notes weekly in The Newberry Observer, throughout the month of December.

Finally, visitors may turn their gaze to the Newberry Opera House, where they’ll find the new holiday bows dotting the wreaths along the windows of the grand structure. Leaving downtown, along Nance Street, a final Christmas greeting meets visitors, a “Merry Christmas” in vibrant lights flanked by skaters, carolers, and horse and buggy. Don’t miss the new and beloved decorations as part of the “very berry Christmas” in downtown Newberry.