Brooks receives DAISY Award

Robbin Brooks, RN (right) was nominated for the DAISY award by Dr. Mike Mendola (left). Courtesy of NCMH

NEWBERRY — Robbin Brooks, RN, has been named the DAISY Award recipient for the third quarter of 2020 at the Newberry County Memorial Hospital.

“I was very surprised. I thank Dr. Mendola for recognizing me — I did not expect that,” Brooks said.

Brooks is part of the NCMH’s Emergency Department team and was nominated by Dr. Mike Mendola, one of the Emergency Department physicians.

“Last night we had a really bad asthmatic patient come in by EMS that needed RSI in bed three. I heard she was extubated today and doing better. She came in pretty bad and EMS couldn’t get an IV on her and she needed to be intubated right away. The whole team did a great job, but I would like to point out Robbin’s exceptional caring and compassion,” Mendola said in his nomination letter. “Every once in a while when the patient was waking up on the ventilator, I have seen Robbin in there speaking to her telling her everything is going to be okay and stroking her forehead. As I would walk past the room, I would see Robbin in there alone with her giving her words of encouragement and doing whatever to make the patient comfortable and whispering into her ear that she will be just fine.

“All the nurses were great that night and acted swiftly as well as respiratory. But, I just want to single out Robbin because of what I witnessed as she was in the room alone with the patient most of the time. If possible coming from a physician, I would like to highly recommend Robbin Brooks for the DAISY Award, or any award for above and beyond acting with compassion.”

Emergency Department Director, Karen Revis, RN, MSN, said this is who Brooks is.

“She is very compassionate. Robbin talks to patients like they are family,” Revis said.

The DAISY (Diseases Attacking the Immune System) Award is an international recognition program that honors and celebrates the skillful, compassionate care nurses provide every day. The DAISY Foundation was established by the family of J. Patrick Barnes after he died from complications of the auto-immune disease ITP in 1999. During his hospitalization, they deeply appreciated the care and compassion shown to Barnes and his entire family. When he died, they felt compelled to say “thank you” to nurses in a very public way.

Forms to nominate a nurse at Newberry County Memorial Hospital can be found on their website, www.NewberryHospital.org.