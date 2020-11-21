Newberry Police Department holds promotion ceremony

Sergeant Emily Seibert (left) was promoted to lieutenant. She was pinned by retired Newberry Police Department Lieutenant Randy Malloy (right). Corporal Rebecca Ringer (left) was promoted to sergeant and was pinned by her husband Lieutenant Brett Ringer (right) with the Irmo Police Department. Corporal Scottie Peay (left) was also promoted to sergeant. He was pinned by Captain Kevin Goodman (right).

NEWBERRY – Newberry Police Department held a promotion ceremony on November 5 for staff being promoted within the department.

Sergeant Emily Seibert was promoted to lieutenant. She was pinned by retired Newberry Police Department Lieutenant Randy Malloy. Corporal Rebecca Ringer was promoted to sergeant and was pinned by her husband Lieutenant Brett Ringer with the Irmo Police Department. Corporal Scottie Peay was also promoted to sergeant. He was pinned by Captain Kevin Goodman.

Police Chief Roy McClurkin said he was proud of each one of them and their dedication to their careers and the residents of the City of Newberry.

“They are very knowledgeable, professional and work very hard to keep the City of Newberry safe,” he said. “It’s an honor to work each day with them and all of the members of the police department.”

Elyssa Haven is the Public Relations Coordinator at the City of Newberry.