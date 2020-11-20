Man wanted for home invasion captured

NEWBERRY COUNTY — The man wanted for a home invasion and auto theft in Newberry County, which resulted in a two-day man hunt in Silverstreet, has been captured in Laurens County.

Tracy Glenn Parsons, 53, with a last address listed as Whitmire, was taken into custody by Laurens County Sheriff’s deputies after Parsons attempted to avoid capture on a motorcycle, according to a release from the Newberry County Sheriff’s Office. He was taken into custody and placed in the Laurens County Detention Center.

Parsons committed a home invasion in Newberry County, assaulting two homeowners with a handgun and then stealing their car, according the release. A chase with law enforcement ensued and Parsons fled into a wooded area, where he evaded apprehension, per the release.

Parsons then went to Laurens County, burglarized a home, and assaulted the homeowner; causing serious injury, according to the release. He then stole the victim’s car and was next seen in West Virginia, where he burglarized a home and stole another vehicle, per the release. Parsons was spotted in Charlotte, N.C. the next day.

He remained concealed until late yesterday afternoon, when Laurens County apprehended him after a pursuit, according to the release.

At the time of the Newberry County home invasion, Parsons was wanted for a burglary and larceny in Laurens County as well as thefts in the Whitmire area of Newberry County, according to the NCSO.

Parsons will be charged with multiple counts of attempted murder, auto theft, and burglary in both Newberry and Laurens Counties. He will also face a host of charges in West Virginia. Parsons was identified in the Newberry County crimes through forensic sciences and intelligence gathering, according to the release.

“This is one more dangerous man. He was very adept at avoiding capture and had excellent survival skills,” according to Sheriff Lee Foster. “We appreciate the public’s patience and assistance in helping find Parsons. We also appreciated the working relationships with Laurens County, SLED, and the authorities in West Virginia as well as Charlotte/Mecklenburg, N.C.”

Parsons will be held at the Laurens County Jail, awaiting bond hearings.

“Law Enforcement will be requesting a no bond on Parsons because he is a career criminal, a flight risk (to say the least), and an extremely dangerous person,” said Foster.