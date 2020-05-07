Newberry man charged with attempted murder, various drug charges

Cromer -

NEWBERRY COUNTY — A Newberry man has been arrested for attempted murder after being picked up by the Newberry County Sheriff’s Office following a March 12 shooting.

On March 12, an officer with the City of Newberry Police Department was patrolling at the intersection of Drayton and Main Street when they heard several gunshots, according to the incident report from the City of Newberry Police Department. The officer proceeded toward the area of Caldwell Street, at that time, dispatch called advising officers of a complaint there were shots fired.

According to the report, the officer arrived on the scene at the intersection of Caldwell and Short Street, a witness approached the officer and said Benjamin Cromer shot at her boyfriend, due to a disagreement she and her boyfriend (victim two) were having in the front yard.

It was determined, according to witness statements, that the victim and her boyfriend were in the front yard at a Caldwell Street residence — having an argument, according to the report. The report further states that Cromer yelled toward victim two, “you not going to jump a woman man.”

Cromer and victim two exchanged words and Cromer then brandished a gun toward him, shots were fired at the residence, according to the report.

Following a positive identification, officers issued warrants for Benjamin Ryheam Cromer, 24, of Newberry, on the charges of attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Cromer was apprehended by the NCSO on May 3 in Pomaria. A deputy with the NCSO observed a purple Nissan Sedan, the deputy received information that Cromer drove a purple Nissan Sedan and was wanted for attempted murder, according to a Newberry County Sheriff’s Office incident report.

Once the subject was pulled over, after the deputy observed the Nissan cross the centerline multiple times, the deputy observed Cromer to have glassy eyes and slurred speech, according to the report. Cromer told officers he was distracted by his phone, according to the report. However, the deputy could see in plain view an open bottle of liquor between the driver seat and the driver door, according to the report, as well as smell marijuana.

The report further states that Cromer refused to provide identification, and attempted to walk between the deputy and an officer with the S.C. Highway Patrol, in the direction of the roadway. At this point, officers handcuffed Cromer, due to lack of compliance with lawful requests and attempting to flee the scene.

Cromer was found to be in possession of a multiple bags of marijuana and $871 on his person, according to the report. A search of the vehicle, according to the report, produced a bag containing what looked like ecstasy, a loaded gun, more marijuana, and a variety of unknown tablets and an off white powder like substance.

Along with the earlier charges from the City of Newberry Police Department, Cromer has been charged with resisting arrest, carrying a pistol unlawfully, driving without a license, driving under the influence, open container, trafficking ecstasy, trafficking heroin and possession with intent to distribute marijuana.

Cromer was denied bond.

By Andrew Wigger awigger@cmpapers.com

Reach Andrew Wigger @ 803-276-0625 ext. 1867 or on Twitter @TheNBOnews.

