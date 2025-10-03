NEWBERRY — Newberry College has announced Kace Sternkopf as head coach of the women’s lacrosse team. The West Islip, N.Y. native served as the assistant for two years and has now been elevated to the head coach role.

“I am honored that I have been entrusted with the leadership of this program,” said Sternkopf. “I’m excited about the talent we have and the dedication of the student-athletes. I’m eager to see how we come together as a team and where that leads us.”

During her two seasons as an assistant, Newberry College has posted a combined record of 23-14 overall and 16-5 in the South Atlantic Conference while advancing to the SAC Tournament semifinals both seasons.

“I’m excited about the energy and approach Coach Sternkopf is going to bring to our program,” said Vice President for Athletics Sean Johnson. “She has proven herself as a leader as a student-athlete and as an assistant coach and staff member. Her focus on the holistic development of our student-athletes is something that is important to her and is a hallmark of our department.”

Last year the Wolves posted a 13-6 overall record including 9-2 in the SAC, tying the school record for most wins in a season.

“Kace is a valuable leader in our department, and I’m excited to see the direction she takes our women’s lacrosse program,” said Senior Associate Athletics Director Hunter Perry-Gallinger.

Sternkopf came to Newberry after serving as an assistant coach at Barton College for three seasons (2020-24).

During her three seasons at Barton, the Bulldogs posted a combined record of 27-19 overall, 17-7 in Conference Carolinas and advanced to the conference tournament semifinals all three seasons.

As a student-athlete, Sternkopf played three seasons at Mount Olive (2016-19) before retiring due to injury and served as a student assistant coach her final year.

Sternkopf served as a Learning Accountability Program Mentor at UMO and was a four-year Academic All-Conference Carolinas honoree. In addition, Sternkopf was a member of Fellowship of Christian Athletes and President and Vice President of the Student-Athlete Advisory Council (SAAC) at Mount Olive. She attended the NCAA Career in Sports Forum in Indianapolis and was selected for the NCAA Leadership Summit.

She earned two degrees from the University of Mount Olive, including a B.S. in Leadership Development and an MBA.