PROSPERITY, S.C. — The Rebels suffered their fourth loss of the season at the hands of the Batesburg-Leesville. Mid-Carolina(2-4) fell 41-24 Batesburg-Leesville(3-2) at home on Thursday, Sept. 25.

The threat of severe weather on Friday evening caused the game to be moved to Thursday evening. The Rebels got off to a hot start and drove the ball right down the field but the drive stall near the red zone. Ryker Woolstenhulme would give them a 3-0 lead on a field goal. The Panthers would immediately answer with a 99-yard kick return to put their offense on the one yard line. They would go on to score a rushing touchdown to take a 7-3 lead. Cash Knight scored on a 20-yard touchdown reception to give the Rebels the lead back late in the first quarter.

Mid-Carolina led 10-7 going into the second quarter. Trouble was on the horizon for the Rebels at the start of the second quarter as the Panthers scored in the opening seconds of the quarter after a long late first quarter drive put them in the red zone. They would then score on another Amadre Wooden rushing touchdown. It was his second of the night and gave the visiting Panthers a 14-10 lead int he early parts of the second quarter.

Batesburg-Leesville would take control of the game about midway through the second quarter with another touchdown drive. KD Whitt grabbed a 15-yard touchdown reception to extend their lead and ink himself in the Panthers’ history books. That touchdown made him the school’s all-time leader in touchdown receptions.

Whitt when then score again on a punt return that went the distance for 70 yards and a touchdown to give the Panthers a 28-10 lead.

The Rebels would respond on their next offensive drive as Wyatt Mazza scored from 69 yards out on a slant that he took all the way. Mid-Carolina would go into halftime trailing 28-17.

The home team had the ball first in the second half and they went on a long drive that would end with a red zone turnover. The Panthers intercepted a pass in the red zone to reclaim the early momentum in the second half.

Then, Batesburg-Leesville offense would take advantage of the gift given by the defense and turned the turnover into points. They would go on to score but missed the extra point. The Panthers led 34-17 and would take that lead into the fourth quarter.

The Rebels showed some fight and were able to put together at touchdown drive in the early parts of the fourth quarter. Woolstenhulme would score on a 23-yard touchdown run to cut into the deficit, 34-24.

Wooden would put the game away with a 35-yard touchdown run to give him his third total touchdown on the night. He finished the night with two rushing touchdowns and one receiving as well as the win. The Panthers’ defense would protect the lead and close out the game.

Mid-Carolina will get the much needed extra day of rest as they prepare for region play, which will begin on Friday. The Rebels will hit the road to face Fairfield Central on Friday, Oct. 2nd.

