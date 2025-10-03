NEWBERRY —Newberry High School’s successful season are continues on and off the football field. Senior wide receiver and defensive back Jamere Crooks was recently selected to participate in this year’s Touchstone Energy Cooperatives North-South Bowl that will take place in December.

Crooks has put together a dominate season and has helped the Bulldogs reach a 5-0 record. His best game of the year came against Chapin. Crooks had nine receptions for 195 yards, three receiving touchdowns and one interception. The star football player has also picked up some stem on the recruiting trail as well with a recent visit to Clemson.

Last season, senior linebacker Jared Acosta and senior wide receiver Caleb Levy alongside head coach Cedrick Jeter represented the Bulldogs at the all-star game.

Crooks and the Bulldogs will look to improve to 6-0 against Saluda on Friday, Sept.26 and will return back to Mike Ware Field on Oct.3rd for homecoming against Silver Bluff.

