SALUDA, S.C. — The Bulldogs have steam rolled opponents through the first five weeks of the season and kept it going in week six. Newberry(6-0) defeated Saluda(3-2) by the score of 35-7 on the road last Friday, Sept. 26th.

It was rainy conditions for both teams on Friday evening, but even the rain couldn’t slow down the high powered Bulldogs’ offense that is averaging 47.6 points per game.

The Bulldogs got off to a hot start as always and put the first points on the scoreboard. They were forced to run the ball more due to the wet and rainy conditions that delayed the game, but the visiting Bulldogs had 7-0 lead behind Kenton Caldwell’s first rushing touchdown of the night.

Saluda best defense was their offense in this game because they tried to play keep away with the football. The bad weather along with a hot offense will make any head coach implement more running plays in their offensive game and the Tigers did just that.

Unfortunately, it still wasn’t enough because the Bulldogs found the end zone again late in the early parts of the second quarter to take a 14-0 lead. Jamere Crooks scored his first touchdown of the night on a 50-yard touchdown reception.

Crooks would add to his big night by scoring his second receivng touchdown of the game to extend the Newberry’s lead more, 21-0.

The Bulldogs would add two more scores in the third quarter and would take a 35-0 lead into the fourth quarter. Saluda got a scoring drive late in the game for pride, but Newberry crusied to their sixth consecutive victory of the season. Crooks finished with 100 plus yards receiving, two receiving touchdowns and one interception. Caldwell had two rushing touchdowns and two passing touchdowns to increase his season stats to now 30 total touchdowns through six games.

Newberry will return back home to Mike Ware Field on October 3rd for Homecoming. The Bulldogs will host Silver Bluff at 7:30 p.m.

