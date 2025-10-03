WHITMIRE, S.C. — The Wolverines are in the midst of terrible losing streak and it didn’t get any better on last Friday. Whitmire(2-3) suffered a 35-0 loss at home to Ridge Spring-Monetta(2-3) on Sept. 26th to extend their losing streak.

The Wolverines got off a 2-0 start this season, and now the ship is slowly sinking. Whitmire’s defense has only allowed six total points in wins this seaosn, but 87 points in losses including back-to-back games of 35 points allowed to their opponents.

Both teams got off to a slow start, but the Trojans scored in the first quarter to take an early 7-0 lead. Then, the visitors were able to go on another long scoring drive in the second quarter to give them a 14-0 lead at the half.

It was disastorous third quarter for the Wolverines. The Trojans scored 14 points and Whitmire’s offense committed to costly turnovers.

Ridge Spring-Monetta held a 28-0 lead at the beginning of the fourth quarter and would hang on for the win. The Wolverines had three fumbles lost and threw an interception in the game which contributed to them being held scoreless for the first time this season.

Whitmire will look to try to bounce back as they hit the road for their next two games on the schedule. They will travel to Ware Shoals this Friday, Oct. 3rd to begin region play in hopes to knock off the undefeated Hornets.

Reach Greg Hollis @ 803-768-3117 or on X @TheNBOnews