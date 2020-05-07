“Healthcare Heroes Truck” coming to Newberry Hospital

Courtesy photo South Carolina Hospital Association (SCHA) will deploy a “Heroes Truck” to Newberry County Memorial Hospital Friday morning at 8:24 a.m. -

NEWBERRY — In an effort to thank the state’s healthcare workforce for their brave commitment to patients and communities in the face of COVID-19, the South Carolina Hospital Association (SCHA) is deploying a “Heroes Truck” to visit hospitals across the state sharing messages of appreciation for healthcare workers.

The Healthcare Heroes Truck will be arriving at the campus of Newberry Hospital on Friday, May 8, at 8:24 a.m.

“This is an opportunity to recognize the doctors, nurses and other healthcare workers battling COVID-19 on the frontlines,” said Bruce Baldwin, CEO. “We are extremely proud of our team of ‘Heroes’ here at Newberry Hospital.”

The Healthcare Heroes Truck began in the Upstate at the Prisma Health Oconee Medical Campus on Wednesday, May 6 at 7:30 a.m. and will travel to more than 80 of the state’s hospitals with rotating billboard messages to boost morale and help recognize National Hospital Week and National Nurses Week. The trip will conclude on Tuesday, May 12 at the Regional Medical Center in Orangeburg.

Anyone can submit a personal message to be featured on the truck by using the hashtag #SCHealthcareHeroes on Twitter. Individuals can visit https://www.protecttheheroes.org/ to be connected to the website of a local hospital of their choosing and contribute. Hospitals are facing shortages of many critical supplies and have multiple resource needs related to COVID-19. Each hospital will determine where funds should be applied to have the greatest impact.

South Carolina Hospital Association (SCHA) will deploy a “Heroes Truck” to Newberry County Memorial Hospital Friday morning at 8:24 a.m. https://www.newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/05/web1_HealthcareHeroesBillboardTruckMockup.jpg South Carolina Hospital Association (SCHA) will deploy a “Heroes Truck” to Newberry County Memorial Hospital Friday morning at 8:24 a.m. Courtesy photo