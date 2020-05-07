NEWBERRY – In preparation of Governor Henry McMaster’s State of Emergency declaration ending May 12, the City of Newberry encourages utility customers to stay current with their accounts during this time.

While the City of Newberry will continue to honor McMaster’s requests, should the State of Emergency not be continued, city utility customers are asked to pay their past due utility bills prior to Monday, May 18.

Utility Director Tim Baker said the city’s finance department would be happy to work with customers that may be experiencing hardships during this time.

“We ask that customers that need additional assistance, please contact our office prior to May 18 at 803-321-1007 for additional information,” he said.

This information is contingent on McMaster’s State of Emergency and is subject to change.

Elyssa Havnen for The Newberry Observer