NEWBERRY — City of Newberry staff are closely monitoring the spread of coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, with local, state and federal health partners and are taking precautions as it impacts the community.

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (SCDHEC) recommends following the Centers for Disease Control’s (CDC) recommendation of closing large community events to reduce COVID-19 outbreaks. The Office of the South Carolina Governor, Henry McMaster, following these recommendations, has issued a series of executive orders that prohibits the function of special events and festivals.

In accordance with the McMaster’s recent executive orders, and following the recommendations of SCDHEC and the CDC, the City of Newberry’s annual Newberry Pork in the Park event, originally scheduled for April 17-18, 2020, and postponed to June 5-6, has been canceled and is expected to return in 2021. This is being done in the interest of public health and that of the community.

A “Virtual” Pork in the Park event will take place on social media the week of the previously scheduled event. Visit this link and follow the “discussion” tab for details: (https://www.facebook.com/events/2057582547869998/).

Current CDC Guidance regarding mass gatherings:

Large events and mass gatherings can contribute to the spread of COVID-19 in the United States via travelers who attend these events and introduce the virus to new communities. Examples of large events and mass gatherings include conferences, festivals, parades, concerts, sporting events, weddings, and other types of assemblies. These events can be planned not only by organizations and communities, but also by individuals.

Therefore, the CDC, in accordance with its guidance for large events and mass gatherings, recommends that, organizers (whether groups or individuals) cancel or postpone in-person events throughout the United States.

According to the SCDHEC, the best way to prevent illness is to avoid being exposed to this virus. However, as a reminder, SCDHEC recommends the following basic, actions to help you stay healthy:

• Washing your hands.

• Covering your cough and sneeze.

• Appropriately disposing of tissues and other items that you’ve used to cover your sneeze or cough.

• Avoid touching your face.

• Avoid close contact – use social distancing, avoid handshakes and close, physical contact.

Most importantly, to avoid infecting others, stay home when you are sick, except to get medical care. Several South Carolina health systems are offering telehealth options to the public. These options are available to anyone experiencing COVID-19 symptoms in South Carolina. In order to access the free consult, use the promo code COVID19.

• MUSC Health Virtual Urgent Care.

• McLeod Telehealth.

• Prisma Health Virtual Visit.

• Roper St. Francis Healthcare Virtual Care.

The City of Newberry’s number one priority is always the health and safety of its residents, employees, volunteers and guests. Should there be any recommendations from local, state or federal health officials, the city will communicate any scheduling changes to events.

Elyssa Haven for The Newberry Observer