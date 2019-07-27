Little Mountain Council discusses Masonic Lodge request

LITTLE MOUNTAIN — During a recent Little Mountain Town Council Meeting, Council discussed a request made by the Masonic Lodge to build a temporary roof/shed.

This roof/shed will be an expansion on what the Masonic Lodge has now and will remain on their property — it will be placed adjacent to an existing shed behind the lodge and will not interfere with any existing utilities.

A motion was made by Councilman Charles Shealy and seconded by Marty Frick for Council to write a letter on behalf of the Masonic Lodge to Newberry Zoning and Planning. The letter will give permission for the Masonic Lodge to build a temporary roof/shed on their property.

In other business, a motion was made by Frick and seconded by Councilman Steve White to allow Shealy to purchase a vacuum, not to exceed $600, for the Derrick Community Center. In other Community Center updates, Mayor Jana Jayroe said all of the computers have been set up along with a television. She said the Internet will turn off at 8 p.m., but could be changed.

Jayroe will also be attending a Voting Commission Meeting on August 12 at 1 p.m. to discuss moving the ballot boxes from Little Mountain Fire and Rescue to the Derrick Community Center.

Little Mountain Reunion plans are also coming together. Council discussed housekeeping items that need to be addressed such as ants in the park and ball field, broken swing in the park and limb pick up around the park.

Other business:

• A motion was made by Shealy and seconded by White to reimburse Jayroe $2,364.67 for the cost and installation of a TV. The town has a reimbursement policy that the receipt must be presented and reviewed by two council members and voted on for reimbursement.

• Shealy informed Council that there will be another BBQ Cookoff scheduled for March 7, 2020. More information will come at a later date.

• The Town of Little Mountain will be the host for the next Governmental Association on July 29. A social will be held at 6 p.m. followed by a speaker at 7 p.m. A motion was made by White and seconded by Frick to move forward with Annie’s Catering for the Governmental Association meal.

• Jayroe also informed Council that the old Caldwell Contractors Warehouse will soon be an operating business/venue called the Cotton Press.

By Kelly Duncan kduncan@championcarolinas.com

Reach Kelly Duncan at 803-768-3123 ext. 1868 or on Twitter @TheNBOnews.

