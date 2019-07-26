When things go wrong, we have always heard the saying, the devil made me do it. But the truth is we are responsible for a lot of the things we go through, because we make the choice.

We know that Satan is real and he loves evil. And it brings him joy when we make the wrong choice.

Before Satan rebelled against God, the world was perfect. There was no sin or evil. But now we live in a world filled with sin. Satan doesn’t cause every bad thing that happens to us.

Sometimes we don’t know the reason, but at times we are responsible.

“But every man is tempted, when he is drawn away of his own lust, and enticed. Then when lust hath conceived, it bringeth forth sin, when it is finished, bringeth forth death.” James 1: 14-15.

If we turn our backs on God and follow our own sinful desires instead of God’s will. We will pay, as the Bible tells us.

“Be not deceived, God is not mocked: for whatsoever a man soweth, that shall he also reap.” Galatians 6:7.

We need to be careful of what we sow. We will reap what we sow.

By Patsy Lambert Contributing Columnist