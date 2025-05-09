NEWBERRY — After another solid campaign, the Newberry College men’s lacrosse team earned six all-conference nods including Brian Lake earning South Atlantic Conference Defensive Player of the year and Liam Vollans named South Atlantic Conference Freshman of the Year.

Jack Travassos joined Lake on the All-SAC first team while Vollans earned second team recognition with Gage Vigar, Ben McMullen and Scott Williams being named to the third team.

Lake, a graduate student, started all 17 games at defense and had one goal, two assists, 41 ground balls and 40 forced turnovers and helped the Wolves lead the SAC in caused turnover with 192.

Travassos, also a graduate student, led the Wolves with 64 ground balls, finished second to Lake with 28 caused turnovers while adding a goal and an assist. In his four seasons he accumulated five goals, four assists, 230 ground balls, second in Newberry history, and caused 112 turnovers which is a Newberry career record.

Vollans led the Wolves with 41 goals, 19 assists, 60 points and 66 shots on goal. His 41 goals are the fifth most in Wolves single season history and 60 points are the seventh most in single season history. He tied for the team lead with two game winning goals and led the team with six man-up tallies.

Vigar, a sophomore transfer from St. Joseph’s, finished second on the team with 29 goals, led the team with 30 assists and finished second in points with 59. His 30 assists were tied for the second most in Newberry single season history and 59 points are the eighth most in a single season.

McMullen joined the Wolves midway through the season after transferring from Townson, starting 10 of the last 11 games of the season and finished fifth in the SAC in save percentage (.528) and led the team with 105 saves.

Williams, despite starting just one game this season, finished fourth in goals (24) scored and points (38) and fifth (14) in assists as a freshman.

The Wolves finished 10-7 overall, 7-3 in the South Atlantic Conference, good for fourth place and are currently ranked #16 in the country.