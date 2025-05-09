NEWBERRY — Seniors Mackenzie Door, Serena Elias and Emma Jobs were named first team All-South Atlantic Conference to lead a group of five Wolves named to the women’s lacrosse all-conference team.

Senior Morgan Parsons earned second team All-SAC honors while junior Lana Howell was named to the third team.

Dorr, who enters today’s SAC Tournament semifinal with back-to-back SAC Defensive Player of the Week awards, leads the conference in saves (183), save percentage (.540) and is third in goals against average (9.8). She has earned all 13 victories for the Wolves this season and in her four years has registered 30 victories, 433 saves and has a career saves percentage of .466 and goals against average of 10.58. All of those marks are both single season and school records.

Elias is second on the team with 42 goals and 47 points, tied for the team lead with two game winning goals, and leads the team with 21 free position goals. In her four seasons she has 107 goals, 13 assists, 120 points, five game winning goals, 60 ground balls, 175 shots on goal and 10 man-up goals. Her career goals and points rank eighth in school history.

Jobs leads the Wolves with 53 goals, 59 points, 88 shots on goal and 44 draw controls. Her 53 goals are third best in Wolves single season history and her 59 points are eighth best. In her three seasons at Newberry after transferring from California Lutheran, Jobs has totaled 110 goals, 129 points and 106 draw controls all of which are seventh in school history.

Parsons leads the team with 44 ground balls and 24 caused turnovers while scoring three goals. In her two seasons since transferring from Flagler, Parsons has 71 career ground balls and 45 caused turnovers.

Howell is fourth on the team with 27 goals and 32 points. She is third on the team with 40 draw controls and has tallied 13 free position goals, 13 forced turnovers and 26 ground balls. Howell has 53 goals and 67 points in her three seasons at Newberry.

The quintet has led the Wolves to tie for second place in the SAC regular season standings and the program’s fourth consecutive trip to the SAC Tournament semifinals.