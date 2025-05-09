HICKORY, N.C. — Newberry College closed out the 2025 South Atlantic Conference Outdoor Track & Field Championship with an eighth place finish. The Wolves had strong performances across track and field events on Day 2, highlighted by podium finishes, personal bests, and new NCAA Division II top marks.

Men’s 4x100m Relay – Runner-Up Finish

The Wolves’ Ja Narris Hillman, Shamar Brown, Justin Canty, and Jamari Bennett stormed to a second-place finish in the men’s 4x100m relay with a time of 40.78 seconds, earning 8 team points and ranking #44 nationally in Division II.

Men’s 4x400m Relay – Third Place Finish

Newberry’s team of Shamar Brown, Tavarian Thompson, Landon Tucker, and Justin Canty captured third place in the 4x400m relay, running 3:15.08 to add 6 points and secure the #47 mark in DII this season.

Addison O’Cain – Men’s 110m Hurdles Finalist

O’Cain followed up his prelim win by placing sixth in the final, clocking 14.89 and scoring 3 points for the Wolves.

Shamar Brown & Landon Tucker – 400m Hurdles Finalists

Brown earned a third-place podium finish in the men’s 400m hurdles with a time of 53.57, contributing 6 points, while Tucker ran a season-best 54.19 to finish fourth and add 5 points.

Tyler Shumate – 800m Finalist

Shumate capped off his breakout meet with an eighth-place finish in the 800m final, running 1:56.98 and picking up a point for the Wolves after qualifying with a PR of 1:52.75 in the prelims.

Irma Watson-Perez – Discus Throw Bronze Medalist

Watson-Perez threw 40.92m (134-03) to place third in the women’s discus, collecting 6 points. She also placed sixth in the shot put (11.54m) and added additional scoring in the javelin (48.07m, 2nd place, 8 points) to close out a stellar championship.

Meah Jackson – Women’s High Jump and Relay

Jackson cleared 1.55m in the high jump to place ninth and contributed to the women’s 4x400m relay team that ran a season-best time of 4:07.32 for a ninth-place finish alongside Brittany Montgomery, Nia Quimby, and Kamryn Adderton.

Sean Price – Men’s Javelin Throw Champion

Price led the way for the Wolves with a dominant first-place finish in the men’s javelin throw, launching a toss of 58.55m (192-01) to secure 10 team points. Price also picked up a point in the men’s hammer throw, placing eighth with a mark of 47.81m (156-10).

Andrea Pascual Rivera – Women’s Hammer Throw Champion

Pascual Rivera claimed the top spot in the women’s hammer throw, recording a winning mark of 51.08m (167-07). Her performance added another 10 points to the Wolves’ team total on the women’s side.

Irma Watson-Perez – Women’s Hammer Throw Runner-Up

Watson-Perez complemented Pascual Rivera with a second place finish in the same event, throwing 48.07m (157-08) and contributing 8 more points for Newberry.

Meah Jackson – Women’s Long Jump

Jackson made her mark in the women’s long jump, placing fifth overall with a leap of 5.59m (18-04.25), earning 4 points for the team.

Drew Benson – Men’s 3000m Steeplechase

Benson clocked 10:00.03 in the men’s 3000m steeplechase to place 12th in a competitive distance field.

Additional Notables