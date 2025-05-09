NEWBERRY — Freshmen pitcher Chansen Cole was named first team All-South Atlantic Conference to headline a trio of Wolves earning recognition.

Outfielders Kade Faircloth and Wilson Wages were named to the SAC All-Defensive Team.

Cole has posted a 7-4 record as the team’s Friday night starter, striking out 91 in 81 innings, while walking just 19 and allowing just a .217 batting average.

His 91 strikeouts ranks second in the South Atlantic Conference and also ranks fourth in earned run average. He is currently eighth in school history for most strikeouts in a season.

Faircloth has not made an error in 103 chances with seven assists. Wages has a .976 fielding percentage in 83 chances.