NEWBERRY — The 2024-25 school year and sports season is coming to an end in Newberry County for all four area high schools. The spring sports season was just as exciting as the fall and winter. Mid-Carolina varsity baseball and softball had strong seasons. Newberry High School varsity baseball team had its ups and downs, but closed out the regular season with a winning record. Whitmire varsity softball looks to make another deep playoffs run after following up their 2024 campaign with an even better season in 2025.

Newberry Academy endured their growing pains this season, but managed to creep into the playoffs.

Now, it is playoffs time and first round action will begin on May 6th and May 7th. Good luck to all teams as they start their journey to a state title.

Varsity Baseball First Round Matchups:

Newberry(13-11, 7-5 region 5-AAA) will go on the road to take on Orangeburg-Wilkinson(8-9, 3-4 region 8-AAA) on Tuesday, May 6th at 6:30 p.m. The Bulldogs finished third overall in the region and won three of their last four games to close out the regular season.

Whitmire(10-14, 7-5 region 2-A) will travel to Horse Creek Academy(9-12, 7-3 region) on Tuesday, May 6th for a 5:30 p.m. start time. The Wolverines finished their season with 13-9 win over American Leadership Academy in a 10 innings battle on May 1st. They also finished fourth in their region standings.

Mid-Carolina had an overall record of 18-7 and finished undefeated in region play(9-0) to win the region 3-AA regular season title. They will be in postseason play and host a first round game, but haven’t posted their first round match as of yet.

Varsity Softball First Round Matchups:

Whitmire(17-6, 10-2 region 1-A) will host Calhoun County(4-8, 4-8 region 3-A) at home in the first round of the playoffs on Wednesday, May 7th with a start time of 6:00 p.m. The Lady Wolverines followed a dominant 2024 with a dominant 2025 regular season performance. Unfortunately, they dropped both regular season games against Dixie and could only finish in second place in the region.

Newberry(6-12) finished the season with an overall record under .500, but got stronger as the season progressed and their lineup got healthier. The Lady Bulldogs will hit the road to face Georgetown(12-6, 6-4 region 6-AAA) on Wednesday, May 7th at 6:00 p.m.

Mid-Carolina(9-14, 7-0 region 3-AA) finished the season in first place in their region to capture the regular season region title. The Lady Rebels had some tough battles at the end of the season and lost three consecutive games heading into the playoffs against stiff competition. Despite the rough patch at the end of the season, Mid-Carolina will make the playoffs and host a first round match. They have not yet posted their playoffs schedule, but we will keep fans updated on social media.

Reach Greg Hollis @ 803-768-3117 or on X @TheNBOnews