NCMH remains steady in ED scores

NEWBERRY — As reported in Newberry County Memorial Hospital CEO Bruce Baldwin’s report to the Board of Trustees, scores remained steady for the hospital’s Emergency Department.

In June, the Emergency Department’s LWOT (Left without Treatment) was once again low, at 1.0 percent (18 patients) — with volumes at 1,729 visits. The June volumes dropped off slightly for the Emergency Depatment, averaging at 57.6 patients per day.

Another area NCMH saw positive strides in were HCAHPS (Hospital Consumer Assessment of Healthcare Providers and Systems) scores. HCAHPS scores for the month of June were all green with the overall score at 97 percent. For the last rolling 12-month average the score was 93 percent. The Emergency Depatment had a 99 percent score in June.

In the NCMH statistical report, there were 15 births reported for the month, which came in under the 20 budgeted number of births — there were 26 births recorded the prior year.

Emergency Room visits stayed under budget (1,856) for June, with a total of 1,729 visits. This month’s total was slightly less than the prior year of 1,733 visits.

NCMH also remained just under budget in total patient revenue at $14,316,348 for the month against $14,454,413 budgeted for a variance of $138,065.

Areas that saw an increase in June included total operating revenue, total operating expenses, total current assets and total assets.

For total operating revenue, the June total came in at $4,903,899 against $4,530,484 budgeted for a variance of $373,415. In total operating expenses, NCMH was slightly over budget at $4,703,187 for June with $4,509,618 budgeted for a variance of $193,569. Total current assets were reported at $42,576,536 against the May total of $41,353,581 for a variance of $1,222,955 —total assets came in at $61,928,207 against $61,032,011 for the month of May for a variance of $896,196.

Other business:

• Ear, Nose and Throat (ENT) building renovations have been completed.

• Three NCMH employees received the Quarterly Employee Award. The recipients of this past quarter were Danielle Shields, Laboratory-Ancillary/Support; Melissa Barbare, RN, New Beginning’s-Clinical; and Odester Sims, Food and Nutrition-Non-Clinical. Recipients are voted on by members of the Rewards and Recognition Team from accomplishments that are submitted by patients and staff.

Reach Kelly Duncan at 803-768-3123 ext. 1868 or on Twitter @TheNBOnews.

