NEWBERRY COUNTY — The Newberry County Coroner’s Office has received the International Association Accreditation Award from the International Association of Coroners and Medical Examiners (IACME).

The Newberry County Coroner’s Office is one of only seven death investigation offices in South Carolina to have this accreditation, and one of only 34 agencies in the country.

“We had to go through 230 standards to include, administrative, forensic, investigative, and facility review. IACME requires 100 percent compliance of mandatory standards and 90 percent of all applicable standards,” Kneece said. “I think that is a big step for Newberry County — I want to say thank you (to Newberry County Council) for giving us the extra funding last year to get that done.”

Dr. Kelly Rose, who conducts the autopsies with Newberry Pathology group, said one of the huge blessings that she has found is working with Kneece.

“I’ve been thoroughly impressed from day one, and she continues to impress, I know her staff is somewhat limited, but they are stellar. I am happy to be back in Newberry, and pleased to be working with coroner Kneece,” Rose said.

Dr. Keence Garvin, also with Newberry Pathology, said he has known Kneece for a number of years, and said Newberry is fortunate to have someone who is as devoted as she is, and her staff.

“They are doing an excellent job in death investigation here in this county. You are fortunate to have her, she’s done a great job and will continue to do so,” he said.

Gary Watts, Richland County coroner and president of the International Association of Coroners and Medical Examiners, presented Kneece and her staff with the award Wednesday night.

“It is an honor for me to present this award to Coroner Kneece, she’s done a fantastic job,” Watts said. “A couple of things I want to point out, I think it is important to know this is something she put herself through — also important to know this is something the federal government, though the Department of Justice, is now looking at requiring for all death investigation offices in the country.”

Watts added that that will be important, not only for the Newberry County Coroner’s Office, but for all of Newberry County.

“Because, as all you know, the federal government looks at money sent to counties, cities, coroner’s offices, and if they are not meeting some of the guidelines they put down, they can hold some of the money up,” he said. “She (Kneece) does have a limited staff, but she still had to pass the same standards, had to have the same policies and procedures in place as any other office.”

There are currently 23,050 death investigation offices in the United States, according to Watts, and out of those only 34 are accredited — and Newberry County is one of them.

“When an agency elects to subject themselves to this process it clearly indicates their desire to stand to peer review and demonstrates to the public and stakeholders a strong desire to provide excellence in the service provision. The completion of this process which is for five years indicated a professionalism and compassion by Newberry County Coroner’s Office,” per IACME.

Members of Newberry County Council offered their congratulations to Kneece and the Coroner’s Office as a whole. Councilman Henry Livingston said, “Laura, and the department itself, congratulations on a job well done — we appreciate the teamwork, and we appreciate the effort.”

Kneece commented that she could not have done it without her team.

The Newberry County Coroner’s Office was presented the International Association Accreditation Award Wednesday. Pictured (L-R): Coroner Gary Watts, Dr. Kelly Rose, Coroner Laura Kneece, Dr. Keence Garvin, Timothy Ringer and Kevin Worley. Not pictured: Trevin Minho-Watts. https://www.newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/08/web1_DSC_0866.jpg The Newberry County Coroner’s Office was presented the International Association Accreditation Award Wednesday. Pictured (L-R): Coroner Gary Watts, Dr. Kelly Rose, Coroner Laura Kneece, Dr. Keence Garvin, Timothy Ringer and Kevin Worley. Not pictured: Trevin Minho-Watts. Andrew Wigger | The Newberry Observer

By Andrew Wigger awigger@championcarolinas.com