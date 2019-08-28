WHITMIRE — The Lady Wolverines started the season with a region match-up against the Lady Shamrocks of Eau Claire to get 2019 underway. The team took care of business to go 1-0 in their defense of last year’s region title.

“The girls played well and were victorious across the board. We are glad to get the first victory under our belts and look to improve each and every match,” said Head Coach Chaz Adams.

The results of the match are as follows:

#1 Singles: Kimberly Kendrick (W) d. A. Williams (EC) – 6-0, 6-0

#2 Singles: Raegan Kendrick (W) d. A. Spencer (EC) – 6-0, 6-0

#3 Singles: Barrett Martin (W) d. J. Simmons (EC) – 6-0, 6-0

#4 Singles: Mikhail Moss-Jenkins (W) d. M. Chisolm (EC) – 6-0, 6-0

#5 Singles: Ashley Felker (W) d. A. Smith (EC) – 6-0, 6-0

#1 Doubles: Keri Lawson/Olivia Martin (W) d. A. Williams/A. Spencer (EC) – 8-1

#2 Doubles: Hanna Wagner/Emmie Tobias won by forfeit.